W﻿e asked for your views following Ranger's hugely disappointing defeat to St Johnstone, and it would appear faith in Giovanni van Bronckhorst is running out...

Richard: Sorry to say I think Gio has to go ... players are poor but it is always the manager. We need to move now, give the new boss time during the break and with the window coming to try to rescue the season.

Allan: We have a team in total disarray, lacking leadership both on and of the field. We struggle with the basics of the game and tactically we fall way short. I’m afraid GVB is taking this team nowhere and it is now time for him to go.

Craig: Rangers have been diabolical all season in every area. No imagination, no invention, no desire, and very poor leadership from Gio, he's just not up to it. League over before December on current form, Gio should walk and take some players with him.

Graeme: This result shows a clear lack of hunger and desire from this Rangers team. The excuse for the poor results in the Champions League was funding and quality. So what is the excuse now!

Paul: A bit unlucky with us hitting the woodwork three times and their first two shots on target being goals. BUT, too many players are below-par: Sakala just runs at players waiting for them to jump out the way, Kent no longer has the pace to skin players, Morelos is still unfit. A trophyless season guaranteed!