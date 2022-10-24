'﻿Newcastle have come such a long way in such a short period of time'

Newcastle's position in the Premier League is down to their recruitment and the work Eddie Howe has done, not just their new owners, according to journalist Luke Edwards.

Speaking after Sunday's win over Tottenham, the Telegraph's northern football writer told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "This was a statement win for Newcastle and Eddie Howe.

"We all knew they were going to be the coming force of English football because of the new owners. They have lost one game this season - in the 98th minute to Liverpool away from home.

"They have gone away to Manchester United and drawn, they have drawn against Manchester City at home and they have gone to Tottenham and they were the better team and they deserved to win. They have come such a long way in such a short period of time.

"I have walked through the city centre after the game against Brentford and the city is alive - it is coming alive because of its football club. Newcastle are not fourth in the Premier League because of the new owners. They are fourth in the Premier League because they have recruited brilliantly and they have appointed a fantastic manager in Eddie Howe."

