Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker has undergone groin surgery, with no timescale put on his potential return.

Fellow England internationals John Stones and Kalvin Phillips remain out.

Southampton have no new injury issues, with Romeo Lavia and Tino Livramento their only continued absentees.

Adam Armstrong and Juan Larios have trained following minor injury issues, while manager Ralph Hasenhuttl said "one or two" unnamed players have overcome illness.

P﻿redict City's starting XI

S﻿elect who you think will start for Saints