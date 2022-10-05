Neilson on big occasion, Hearts' confidence & Fiorentina style
- Published
Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson has been speaking to the media at Tynecastle before the Europa Conference match with Fiorentina on Thursday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
“Huge” occasion and “great spectacle” for the club to be facing a “very famous” Serie A side at Tynecastle.
Neilson says Hearts will need to be at their best, but insists it’s not a must-win game.
Injured centre-back Craig Halkett is the only absentee.
Neilson points to victory away to Rigas FS last time out as proof Hearts can compete at this level.
Surprised Fioretnina are bottom of the group and expects them to be “very aggressive in the press”, as Italian styles have evolved since the traditional ‘Catenaccio’ style of sitting in and defending.