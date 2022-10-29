Livingston boss David Martindale believes the battle for third place in the Premiership is unlikely to take any notable shape until the new year.

While Celtic and Rangers have opened up a predictable gap at the top, the remainder of the league is relatively bunched up.

Livi, who host Celtic on Sunday, are prominently placed among a pack of sides who sit just below third.

Martindale said: "If it wasn't for the World Cup, you'd have maybe seen a wee gap open up before January in terms of more of a split, with three or four chasing third place, three or four chasing top six and three or four trying to avoid relegation.

"But with the World Cup giving us that four-week window, it's going to allow teams to take a breather, reset and go again and then you're into the January window.

"So there will be a slightly different dynamic to the league this year."