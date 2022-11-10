L﻿ewis Dunk's single cap for England is a "poor return for a player of his calibre, consistency and reliability", argues football writer Paul Hayward, who would love the Brighton captain to go to the World Cup.

D﻿unk is reportedly named in Gareth Southgate's extended squad, along with club colleague Danny Welbeck, before it gets trimmed down to 26 with the final announcement due on Thursday.

S﻿peaking on the latest edition of BBC Radio Sussex's Albion Unlimited podcast, Hayward weighed up the World Cup hopes of both Brighton players.

"I think that Lewis is absolutely entitled﻿ to his place in the extended squad," said Hayward. "There aren't many pure English defenders in the Premier League and many would see that one cap as a poor return.

"﻿As for Danny, at the end of last season, he looked like the old Welbeck who played for England regularly.

"﻿This season he just has not been scoring so any England manager is entitled to look at his goalscoring stats and say he cannot go for that reason.

"﻿However, with the rash of injuries caused by fixture compression, he is a logical pick as a fringe player with a squeak of a chance."

