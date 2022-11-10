'Many would say Dunk's single cap is a poor return'
Lewis Dunk's single cap for England is a "poor return for a player of his calibre, consistency and reliability", argues football writer Paul Hayward, who would love the Brighton captain to go to the World Cup.
Dunk is reportedly named in Gareth Southgate's extended squad, along with club colleague Danny Welbeck, before it gets trimmed down to 26 with the final announcement due on Thursday.
Speaking on the latest edition of BBC Radio Sussex's Albion Unlimited podcast, Hayward weighed up the World Cup hopes of both Brighton players.
"I think that Lewis is absolutely entitled to his place in the extended squad," said Hayward. "There aren't many pure English defenders in the Premier League and many would see that one cap as a poor return.
"As for Danny, at the end of last season, he looked like the old Welbeck who played for England regularly.
"This season he just has not been scoring so any England manager is entitled to look at his goalscoring stats and say he cannot go for that reason.
"However, with the rash of injuries caused by fixture compression, he is a logical pick as a fringe player with a squeak of a chance."
