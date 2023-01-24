C﻿hris Forryan, Leicester Till I Die, external

Seven days and counting until the transfer window shuts. Normally, I don’t expect much in the January transfer window, with only one permanent deal in the past four years being Fousseni Diabate. I rest my case.

But we have just signed Denmark left-back Victor Kristiansen, who - having spoken to Danish newspapers and Copenhagen fans - really excites me as a signing.

However, with Brendan Rodgers looking like he’s staying until at least the summer, I wonder how long it will take for him to drain the confidence and ability out of Kristiansen.

We are being linked with Keylor Navas which, although he plays for PSG, is probably a downgrade even from Alex Smithies, who was our ‘other’ summer signing on a free.

Even more worrying is that Southampton have recalled Jan Bednarek from his loan at Aston Villa. Surely that's not for a possible sale to Leicester? I mean, it's not like we have a history of buying awful defenders from the Saints.

This is Rodgers' world after all.