Bushiri injury 'difficult to get my head around'

Rocky Bushiri says he is struggling to come to terms with his three-month injury lay-off.

The defender's ankle damage will be reviewed by a specialist at the end of the week but his expected length of absence has been confirmed by Hibs.

"This injury has been difficult for me to get my head around, but I have to stay positive and focus on returning stronger," said Bushiri, 23.

"I felt like Hibs fans were starting to see the best of me, so I'm determined to come back an even better player and hope to see all the fans soon."

Manager Lee Johnson said: "Firstly we're all gutted for Rocky and wish him a speedy recovery.

"Rocky was an important player for us, and we felt like he was getting better week on week.

"We will provide him with all the support he needs, rally round him, and help him return fitter and stronger than before."