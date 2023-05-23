'It feels like we've had three seasons in nine months'

Jenna Thomson, Motherwell fan

We’re finally heading towards the last game of the season and what a campaign it has been.

Our performance wasn’t the best on Saturday but the atmosphere in the stands was electric. Thanks to the family fun day and the bring a friend for £5 scheme it was the busiest I’ve seen the home end since the Sligo game at the start of the season.

The shared joy and excitement among strangers when Kevin van Veen hit the back of the net was phenomenal. For some it may have been their first game for others, it may have been their 100th, and all were unified in that moment. If we can gather the same numbers on Sunday for our send-off to the team it’ll be a spectacular show.

The season has been strange with the European games feeling as though they were more than a year ago. And the complete shift since Stuart Kettlewell took over makes it seem like three seasons have been played out in nine months.

With two games to go and it being extremely tight between the bottom three teams there is a possibility we could relegate Dundee United on the final day.

If the cost of ending the season with a win is to see United go down then that’s just how the cookie crumbles.