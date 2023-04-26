West Ham won this fixture 3-2 last season - they last had consecutive home victories over Liverpool in 2014-15/2015-16.

After losing three consecutive home league games in November/December, West Ham have lost just one of their past seven at London Stadium (W3 D3), scoring at least once in each.

Liverpool scored more goals in their 6-1 win at Leeds United than they had in their previous eight games on the road (four – W1 D2 L5). Only once this season have they won consecutive away league matches - at Tottenham in November and then at Aston Villa in December.