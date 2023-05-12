Roberto de Zerbi has been speaking to the media before Brighton's match at Arsenal on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Solly March and Adam Webster are not available through injury, but Evan Ferguson is back: "For the last five games we will not have so many players and we will have to organise step by step."

De Zerbi added: "I don't know [when March will be fit]. It's a difficult question and more difficult to answer. I hope he can play the last two games. I also want to understand if Joel Veltman can play. If he can't, I will have to play another right-back."

He said Arsenal "deserve" to be in the Premier League title race: "They are a great team. I don't know who will win [the title], but we have big respect for them.

On Leandro Trossard potentially playing against his former club: "Trossard is a fantastic player. He was a fantastic player when he played for us."

Follow Friday's Premier League news conferences

Sign up for Brighton notifications