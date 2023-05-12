De Zerbi on Albion injuries, Trossard, and Arsenal

Roberto de Zerbi has been speaking to the media before Brighton's match at Arsenal on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • Solly March and Adam Webster are not available through injury, but Evan Ferguson is back: "For the last five games we will not have so many players and we will have to organise step by step."

  • De Zerbi added: "I don't know [when March will be fit]. It's a difficult question and more difficult to answer. I hope he can play the last two games. I also want to understand if Joel Veltman can play. If he can't, I will have to play another right-back."

  • He said Arsenal "deserve" to be in the Premier League title race: "They are a great team. I don't know who will win [the title], but we have big respect for them.

  • On Leandro Trossard potentially playing against his former club: "Trossard is a fantastic player. He was a fantastic player when he played for us."

Follow Friday's Premier League news conferences

Sign up for Brighton notifications

Related Topics