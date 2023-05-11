Rangers eyeing Chelsea youngster - gossip

Rangers are eyeing a move for 23-year-old Chelsea defender Dujon Sterling, who is out of contract after a season on loan to Stoke City. (Scottish Sun), external

Rangers are keen on signing 25-year-old striker Karlan Grant, who has played for England at youth level but is eligible to play for Scotland, from English Championship club West Bromwich Albion. (The Mirror via Daily Record), external

Rangers have had a £7m offer rejected by Antalyaspor for 25-year-old United States forward Haji Wright, according to Turkish journalist Salim Manav, who suggests the Super Lig club is holding out for a total of £8.5m. (Scottish Sun), external

Club Brugge are preparing an offer for 26-year-old Rangers winger Ryan Kent, who is out of contract this summer. (The Scotsman), external

