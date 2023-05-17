Barry Robson "100%" believes Ross McCrorie will play for his Aberdeen side again between now and the end of the season.

McCrorie, who is being strongly linked with a summer move to Bristol City, has missed the Dons' last two games after undergoing a hernia surgery.

Ahead of his side's trip to Tynecastle on Saturday, Robson said "I am looking forward to him getting back, he is not far away.

"He done 100% out on the training pitch today [Wednesday] so we are excited to get him back and he will be back sooner rather than later."

Robson hailed the 25-year-old's attitude and noted he is ahead of schedule.

'"What a terrific boy. His attitude, the way he wants to work and run for this football club. When he is fit and he is ready, he will play."

Forward Duk is one several players nursing knocks going in to the crucial match against Hearts as both clubs vie for European football next season.

"We have got to give every player every opportunity to get there for the game," he added.

"We will sit down on Friday and find out where we are at with Duk and a couple of others.

‘We have got to give it every opportunity to get everyone fit and available."