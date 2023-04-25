Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Crystal Palace are still unbeaten under Roy Hodgson but they didn't really carry a goal threat in Saturday's draw with Everton.

From Roy's point of view, the job he was brought in for was to make sure Palace stayed up - and it is as good as done. They are not mathematically safe, but they are nine points clear of the relegation zone with six games to play, so I think they have got enough points in the bag already.

Wolves still need another win, or maybe two, but they are hardly on the edge either.

The obvious result to go for here is 1-1, because I can't see there being loads of goals and both sides would probably be delighted with a draw.

Kyra's prediction: 1-2

Lee's prediction: 2-2

There are goals in this game but they might cancel each other out.

