Leicester 2-1 West Ham: What Moyes said

West Ham boss David Moyes to Match of the Day: "I thought we got a lot out of it [the game]. We played well for periods. Overall we missed a lot of chances. We would have stepped up a league place but we couldn’t get that second goal.

"I don’t think it’s nice for any manager to see the other manager suffer because their team might go down. I was desperate for a point today to move up a place. I was thrilled by the players’ attitude and performance.

"The final detail of not giving free-kicks away and defending them was the bit we missed today.

On managing the squad for the Europa Conference League final in mind: “We tried over the last week or two to manage it. We played 55 or 56 games. I’d hope 12 or 13 days would be enough. We tried to keep them fit, sharp and ready. The mentality was terrific. Nobody shirked anything.

"We've actually come into our best form in the last month or two. We just missed that finish or defending.

"We go in great spirits. We have a football club who rarely has cup finals or European finals. We go there all together hoping we can come back with a cup."