Analysis: Aston Villa 2-1 Brighton

Michael Emons, BBC Sport at Villa Park

There was a thunderous atmosphere at Villa Park - with boss Unai Emery saying this was the day the club had been dreaming off for the past two months - and the occasion did not disappoint.

The final whistle prompted players to hug each other while Emery and his coaching staff did likewise amid incredible noise from the home fans.

What made this more special for Villa's supporters was the knowledge this was something they could not have contemplated a few months ago.

It has been a truly remarkable season.

In October they were only out of the relegation zone on goals scored, with two wins from 11 games when Steven Gerrard was sacked an hour after a 3-0 loss to Fulham.

Ex-Sevilla and Arsenal boss Emery arrived from Villarreal and has transformed Villa's season, guiding the side to 15 wins from 25 matches and taking them back into Europe.