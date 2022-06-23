Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Teams in Spain have expressed an interest in Raheem Sterling, while Chelsea are keen to bring him back to his native London.

Chelsea are likely to have a vacancy in attack soon given Romelu Lukaku's almost certain exit.

Sterling would not be a like-for-like replacement for the Belgian, but he was used as a false nine on occasions by Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel evidently prefers a more fluid attack than one with a battering ram at its head.

For Chelsea, however, there has to be a question mark until the new ownership works out its business model and what kind of transfer strategy it will employ, given it almost certainly will not involve losing £1.5bn as Roman Abramovich famously did.

