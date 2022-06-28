Fraser Forster says it was impossible to say no to a move to Tottenham and hopes his experience can help the squad.

In his first interview as a Spurs player since his free transfer from Southampton,, external he said: "It’s a fantastic opportunity for me. When a team like this comes along it’s impossible to say no and I couldn’t get here fast enough to get it done.

"Everything about the place is world class. The stadium is probably the best I’ve ever been to, the training ground is unbelievable and to get to come here to work every day is an opportunity that I’m very grateful for.

"Everyone speaks really highly of the group and how good it is and I can’t wait to be a part of that. Getting the opportunity to work with a world class manager and learn how and what he demands from his players. If you have a full pre-season you have a lot of time to do that and you’re able to hit the ground running.

"If I can come in and help in any way possible then that is what I am looking to do. Hugo is a fantastic keeper and achieved so much in the game. I will come in and work hard and bring my qualities to the group. I’ve got plenty of experience and have played a lot of European football."