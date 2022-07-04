Article: published on 4 July 2022
What are your hopes for pre-season?
The Everton players have returned to Finch Farm to begin their preparations for the new Premier League season.
With a trip to the United States on the horizon, what are you hoping to see from Frank Lampard's side?
Saturday, 16 July - Arsenal v Everton, Baltimore - 00:00 BST (17 July)
Thursday, 21 July - Minnesota United v Everton, Minnesota - 01:00 BST
Sunday, 24 July - Blackpool v Everton, Bloomfield Road - 15:00 BST
Who are you most excited about seeing in action? Which young players should get the chance to impress the boss?