Fulham have completed the signing of Joao Palhinha from Sporting Lisbon for an undisclosed fee.

The Portugal midfielder spent six years at Sporting, helping them progress to the knockout stages of the Champions League last season.

"I’m very glad to be here. It’s a big opportunity for me, for my career, to play in what is – in my opinion – the best league in the world," Palhinha told FFCtv., external

“I’ve signed with a great club. The club wanted me, and I chose the club, so I promise the fans that I will do my best, and I hope we can win so many things in this season.”