Southampton have no fresh injury worries ahead of the visit of Arsenal on Saturday.

Forward Armando Broja is available after being ineligible to face parent club Chelsea last weekend.

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is set to miss out again with a thigh injury, while Takehiro Tomiyasu is not yet ready to return from a calf problem.

Fellow defender Kieran Tierney is likely to miss the rest of the season following knee surgery.

Pick your Saints XI

Choose your Arsenal line-up