We asked for your thoughts on how likely Harry Kane is to stay at Spurs after recent results under Antonio Conte.

Here is what you are saying so far:

Ken: Historically, in football, players have always deserted a sinking ship. This one is very much afloat and Admiral Kane, in my opinion, should stay at the helm.

Dave: If Harry Kane leaves Spurs in the summer it will, of course, be a big blow. But the club have sold world-class players before - Paul Gascoigne, Teddy Sheringham, Dimitar Berbatov and Gareth Bale, to name a few. No player is bigger than the club and we will carry on and move forward.

Mike: Harry Kane should negotiate the biggest contract in Spurs history and Levy should jump at it. Five years with an option. When he slows as a striker, move him to midfield as a creative player, then later into defence. He is that versatile. He is probably the most naturally gifted English footballer of all time. Only realising that now - it's been coming.

John: If Conte stays then Kane stays - and vice-versa. And if Daniel Levy backs his manager financially in this summer’s transfer window and brings in the players he knows this team needs, then trophies will surely follow. Kane will finally get those medals that Conte always brings.

How do you rate Spurs' chances of keeping hold of Kane? Let us know here