Bees halt slide but Palace 'need a plan'

Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

There were jubilant scenes before Saturday’s goalless draw between Brentford and Crystal Palace, as the Bees’ January signing Christian Eriksen was introduced to the home supporters.

The Dane received a warm reception from both sets of fans - eight months to the day since his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020. Alas, the game could have done with a player of Eriksen's calibre as both teams struggled to assert their authority in an encounter low on quality and urgency.

Both sides had penalty shouts turned down - Brentford’s appeals were waved away following Marc Guehi’s first-half handball and Rico Henry’s late tug on Wilfried Zaha was deemed unworthy of a spot-kick - but both seemed content to settle for a point in the latter stages.

Thomas Frank’s side were offered more warm applause at full-time after picking up their first point since 2 January - not to mention a first clean sheet since a 1-0 victory over Everton on 28 November.

Palace, though still comfortably in mid-table, remain without a league win in 2022 and - in manager Patrick Vieira’s words - in need of a “plan”.