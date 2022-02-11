The Sports Desk: An exclusive with Erikson

In a special edition of The Sports Desk, Christian Eriksen spoke exclusively to BBC sports editor Dan Roan about his extraordinary ordeal and his return to the game.

It's now eight months on from the shocking incident that nearly cost him his life. The cardiac arrest suffered by Eriksen during the Euros last summer was among the most distressing incidents the sport has ever witnessed.

But with the world watching, the Denmark star survived - and eight months on, the former Tottenham midfielder has now been handed the chance of a remarkable return with Brentford.

