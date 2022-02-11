Wolves' chance still there - but confidence to grab it has shaken

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

For the second time in a week, Molineux was a deflated place.

The club has come far since the owners took control in 2016, both on and off the field.

Wolves are in position to strike for a Europa League spot - and at a moment of relative weakness in their resources, which are famously small compared to most Premier League clubs.

Injuries are unfortunate and affect all clubs. The charge against Wolves is they failed to fill up their squad when they had the chance and, it is presumed, the means. When they need to change gear by adding a top-grade substitute, or when a key player is missing, that absence hurts.

After games like the one against Arsenal, this is hard to refute. But there is another view, for which that match also provided evidence.

Wolves simply don't score enough goals. They failed to average one goal per game last season, and might well do so again, which puts their defence under inevitable pressure.

They often set up a great attacking platform but fail to take advantage. Mel Eves, our regular Wolves summariser on BBC Radio WM, says they are "trying to score the perfect goal". That isn’t necessarily fixed by buying more players.

Fans are not unappreciative. Their frustration is they fear Wolves have hesitated before taking the last steps that really would push them into the top bracket.

That can seem a harsh verdict - but that feeling in the stands was impossible to ignore at Molineux last night.

Their chance has not passed for this season, but the confidence that they can grab it has been shaken.