David Moyes has created a "desire to win" among his West Ham side, who play "as a family", according to midfielder Pablo Fornals.

The Spain international, who joined the Hammers in 2019, returns to his home country to face Sevilla in the Europa League on Thursday.

He says the morale in the side is high before the last-16 tie.

"The gaffer has created a group of lads with the desire to win and to improve, every one of us.

"This is the main thing and what we try to do when we play against bigger and better teams than us is try to play as a group, as a family, one for each other."

Fornals, who made his Spain debut in September last year, is relishing the opportunity to play a Spanish side.

"It's massive to have the chance to be here right now. It's unbelievable. I am 26 right now and never in any of my dreams did I feel like this."