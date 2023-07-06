We asked you for the best value signings Aston Villa have ever made.

Here is a flavour of your responses:

Jason: Gareth Barry. Cost approximately £1m to Brighton over the duration of his Villa career - while making 441 appearances. Eventually leaving for £12m. Bargain.

James: Super John McGinn - £2.5m, got us promoted, gives everything and now under Unai is stepping up and up!

Lewis: Best value for money signing for Villa has to be Paul McGrath. Sir Alex believed he was finished, only for him to go on and play 200+ games for us, become PFA Player of the Year in 92-93 as well as being perhaps the club's ultimate cult icon.

Rob: John Carew - bought in as a swap for Milan Baros, took a little bit of time to gain his fitness but what a player. Perfect foil for Gabby Agbonlahor - strong, big, knew where the goal was and how to bring the rest of the team in. Especially in the 5-1 against the Blues.

James: Easy! Dwight Yorke - 1990. £180,000... Sold eight years later for £19m plus. What a legend of the club!