Following Manchester United's qualification for the Champions League, Sally Nugent, Simon Stone and football finance expert Kieran Maguire discuss how the sale could impact transfer plans and the financial implications of European competition. They also look at the value of the FA Cup as the Red Devils face rivals Manchester City on Saturday.

"Champions League participation is worth around three and a half times as much as TV money for Manchester United, so they will be guaranteed a minimum of £30-40m from getting into the group stages," said Maguire on European qualification.

"In addition their contract with adidas states that should they fail to qualify for the champions league in two consecutive years then adidas are allowed to reduce their payments by 25% so that particular issue has been addressed.

He added: "As far as the difference between the Champions League and the Europa League is concerned, the money is around three to four times so Manchester United probably wouldn't make any money from qualifying for the Europa League until they get to the semi finals and the prize money there starts to ramp up.

"There are cost implications and there are revenue implications, but overall for a club of Manchester United’s size and for a club who have a high Uefa coefficient, it is in their intertest to qualify."

