Hibs linked with Baccus and Levitt

Hibernian are interested in St Mirren midfielder Keanu Baccus after the 25-year-old Australian international's move to Bolton Wanderers fell through. (FTBL), external

Hibs are leading the chase for Dundee United midfielder Dylan Levitt but face competition from English League One club Wigan Athletic and potential interest from Portugal in the 22-year-old. (Daily Record), external

Heart of Midlothian and Hibs are ready to battle it out for the signature of Dundee United midfielder Dylan Levitt. (Scottish Sun), external

Hibs will lose home advantage for the first leg of their Europa Conference League second round qualifier on 27 July if Inter Club d'Escaldes are their opponents - and Santa Coloma also progress - since both sides from Andorra share the same stadium for European ties. (The Scotsman), external

