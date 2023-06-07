We asked you for your pre-match team talks for West Ham's Europa Conferance League final against Fiorentina.

Here are some of the best:

Matthew: Tonight is an opportunity. An opportunity to write your names into West Ham folklore. To be celebrated alongside Moore, Hurst and Peters. Bonds and Brooking. Greenwood and Lyall. But even more than that, it's an opportunity to repay a debt. A debt of unwavering loyalty and faith to tens of thousands of West Ham fans across the world. COYI!

Malcolm: Right, lads, it’s a simple game. Keep the ball on the ground, find a team-mate. No Roy of the Rovers passes. Always keep possession and definitely no time wasting. Man-marking is crucial at set-pieces. Let’s not give away costly fouls, especially around our penalty area. If it goes to a shootout: right-footers, ball in top right corner - likewise for left.

Rob: It's just another game lads, we've got to be 100% tonight. You're better than they are. They might be a tough team - but we're tougher. Just go out there, have fun, express yourselves, communication, tracking back, covering, throwing your bodies on the line. It's your chance for immortality. Let's have them. lads. COME ON!

Steve: Right, lads. Close your eyes. Imagine you are already 1-0 down after five minutes, so what will you do? Excellent. Hold that thought and start the game with that attitude! End of team talk!

Peter: All right, team, this is it. This is our moment. This is our chance to make history. Seize it, lads. Remember, we're not just playing for ourselves - we're playing for each other, our families, the fans, our country. Let's bring that trophy home. Let's go, West Ham. Everything you’ve got. All in. Now is your time, step up, hands in - one, two three, IRONS!

Alex: I would say nothing for ages and then just say: "How about it then?"