We asked for your views following Aston Villa's loss at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Ian: Villa keep doing this. Get a lead and give it away! Need to work harder at defending and definitely a need for inventive midfield attacking play.

Daniel: What on earth was that?! Our defence was non existent, and why on earth have we become a hoof and run team? Am I the only one looking at John McGinn thinking he's actually struggling since being given the armband? Well played both Emis [Buendia and Martinez] - but nothing from the others.

Alex: We're no better than we were under Smith; capable of great moments but inconsistent and likely to crumble. Not one player has been improved since Steven Gerrard was at the club. We don't know our best starting 11 or formation, and Tyrone Mings now has to play when Gerrard doesn't fancy him. Don't understand where we're going. Another struggle this season.

Keith: Same old Aston Villa. The defending is terrible and we need a good goalscorer. Poor performance all round. Just goes to show good players don't necessarily make good mangers - Gerrard needs to buck his ideas up or he could be looking for work elsewhere.

Chris: Usual excuses, I’m afraid. Sadly, displays like this will be repeated throughout the season - prompting the same old response from manager and the odd honest player. It's going to be a long, hard season if this match and result is anything to go by.

Martin: Not good enough again. Our goal was well taken and Bailey's effort was a good strike - he is definitely going to come good soon. But everything after that... awful. Gerrard needs to get into their heads and get them focused because performances like that will never get us where we want to be. On to next week!