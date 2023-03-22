Jack Grealish goes into the Euro 2024 qualifiers with England on the back of a strong run of form for Manchester City, having started their past nine Premier League games.

After a difficult first season at City, the 27-year-old said he feels in his "best form" since moving to Etihad Stadium for a club record £100m in 2021.

"If you were to ask me one thing [that has helped improve his form], I probably would say confidence," said Grealish.

"At the moment, I just feel a bit like I did when I was at Aston Villa.

"I feel like one of the main players and I feel that, [with] playing a lot, it is the fittest I have been, especially since I have been at Manchester City.

"That comes down to playing a lot of games on the bounce and playing in big games - just making an impact really."