What is Aston Villa's greatest save?

We asked our fan writer to pick the best save they'd seen an Aston Villa goalkeeper make and Jed Steer's three saves across the play-off semi-final against West Brom in 2019 got the nod.

Now it's your turn. Here are some of your selections:

Dave: Mark Bosnich against Coventry City in the FA Cup, 1998. Diving the wrong way, he somehow managed to change direction in mid-air and stop the shot with his foot. Unfortunately it wasn't enough and Villa went on to lose anyway - our first defeat at home by the Sky Blues.

Mark: The best save has to be Nigel Spink against Bayern Munich's two-time European Footballer of the Year Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in the 1982 European Cup final. Spink was 23 and making just his second first-team appearance as a 10th-minute substitute. He saved brilliantly to deny the dangerous German striker. His save was as important as Peter Withe's winner as Villa won the cup.

Nick: Brad Guzan made some seriously important saves for Villa, but his three penalty saves in a shootout with Sunderland in the League Cup fourth Round, after saving a late penalty in extra time, is right up there. He was a brick wall that night!

