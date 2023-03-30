Both Arsenal and Leeds United have had 14 goalscorers in the Premier League this season - a joint high. In Leeds' case, only in 1992-93 (15) have they had more different scorers in a campaign.

United have won just two of their 23 Premier League games against the league leaders, though both victories came away from home (at Middlesbrough in August 2000 and Manchester City in April 2021). They've lost all four such games to Arsenal by an aggregate score of 14-2.