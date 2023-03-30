Unai Emery has been speaking to the media before Aston Villa's Premier League game at Chelsea on Saturday.

Here is what the Villa boss had to say:

Midfielders Boubacar Kamara and Leander Dendoncker are set to return to the squad for the trip to Stamford Bridge.

Full-back Matty Cash will be out for two or three weeks with a calf injury sustained while on international duty with Poland.

Emery said Saturday's opponents Chelsea have very good players, Graham Potter did "amazing" work in his previous role at Brighton and "needs time" at Chelsea.

Villa are "excited" to be close to the clubs above just them in the Premier League, such as Fulham, Brentford, Brighton and Chelsea. "Our new challenge is to finish in the top 10," said Emery.

