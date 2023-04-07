Sutton's prediction: 1-2

Brighton will take the game to Tottenham and I always think that helps Spurs, who definitely need some help after what happened at Goodison Park on Monday.

Tottenham were so disappointing in that game - they had an extra man for half an hour against a team near the bottom of the table, but Everton still dominated them.

Spurs looked so short of confidence and also lacked a plan. I've got to say the part Harry Kane played in Abdoulaye Doucoure's red card was an absolute joke too.

Doucoure should have been sent off but to see the England captain going to the ground the way he did in that incident was absolutely embarrassing for him. Kane went down holding his face as if he had taken a left hook from Mike Tyson and the actual contact was nothing like that at all.

It was really poor, so hopefully Harry will stay on his feet this weekend.

I keep on backing Brighton so I am not going to change now, but I do think this game will be quite open and one thing Spurs do well is hit teams on the counter-attack. The Seagulls will have to be careful.

Keke's prediction: I like seeing Brighton doing well - I went to university in Sussex and I remember when they got into the Premier League. I was graduating that year, and it was just amazing. 0-2

Joelah's prediction: Well, I don't like Tottenham very much, so I am going for Brighton too! 1-3

