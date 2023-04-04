Lacking a spark, lacking energy, lacking spirit - Anderson

"Results are one issue, performances are the other for Hearts... it's just fallen off a cliff a bit".

That's according to Edinburgh Evening News journalist, Barry Anderson, who was speaking of the Jambos recent woes on the Scottish Football Podcast, following their 2-1 defeat to Kilmarnock.

What's worrying Anderson, though, is that the showing against Derek McInnes' side was not a one off.

"If you look at the form that they showed over the winter after the World Cup break, some of the results were astounding. Beating Aberdeen 3-0, two successive 3-0 wins against Hibs - one of those was the Scottish Cup tie - but they were flying.

"Unbeaten since just before the World Cup break right through until 1 February... It has just fallen off a cliff a bit in the last few weeks since the 2-0 defeat at Motherwell on 19 February.

"Only one win since then but the results are one issue, the performances are the other.

"They’re far too lacklustre on too many occasions. Particularly in the away games at Motherwell, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock there.

"Lacking a spark, lacking energy, lacking spirit. Not something that you would accuse this Hearts team of too often over the last couple of years, but you’d certainly have to say that was the issue at the moment."