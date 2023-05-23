C﻿hris Forryan, Leicester Till I Die, external

Let me first congratulate Newcastle United on qualifying for the Champions League. Secondly, my apologies to the NUFC groundsman who will have been picking up limbs of Leicester City players this morning, as they left bits of themselves on the pitch on Monday night.

This was not a Barcelona-style performance from Leicester, but it was one full of guts, fight and spirit. A performance we have been waiting 37 matches this season to see.

Well done, Dean Smith, on having the guts to drop James Maddison and Harvey Barnes, and going for a formation that would stifle Newcastle while trying to hit them on the break.

That break seemed destined not to come, but it was about the right substitutions at the right time and, for a while towards the end of the match, we had Eddie Howe thinking he should take the point and be happy.

If only Timothy Castagne's effort had been inches wider of Nick Pope.

But it's not in our own hands now. Beat West Ham and hope Everton don't do the same to Bournemouth and we stay up, albeit by the slimmest of margins – but I'd take that.

It's the hope that kills us.