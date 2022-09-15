BT Sport apologise for showing Celtic banner

Broadcasters BT Sport had to apologise after inadvertently showing an offensive anti-monarchy banner unfurled by Celtic fans during their Champions League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk. (Various)

Celtic fans were left furious following their Champions League draw with Shakhtar Donetsk as they were held at the stadium in Warsaw for 80 minutes after the final whistle, with some fearing the situation would lead to crushing. (Scottish Sun), external

Jota admits Celtic can't be happy with only gaining a point from their Champions League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk because the bar has been set to be aiming for victory every week. (Daily Record), external

Manager Igor Jovicevic admitted Shakhtar Donetsk had been fortunate to escape with a draw against Celtic last night in what was the "most important match in 20 years" for the Ukrainian club. (Herald, external, subscription required)

