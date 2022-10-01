T﻿homas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

This was not a barnstorming response to defeat by St Mirren, but Celtic did what was needed. The reality is the absence of both Cameron Carter-Vickers and Carl Starfelt in central defence makes them vulnerable, particularly from balls into the box.

Fortunately, Carter-Vickers could be available for Wednesday's Champions League tie against RB Leipzig, because the pairing of Moritz Jenz and Stephen Welsh has been very unconvincing, albeit in just two matches.

Having said that, this was not a case of two players letting the team down. Celtic still created plenty of opportunities, but what was missing was the overall sense of complete control, of smothering the visiting team.

Those are the standards Celtic have set this season.