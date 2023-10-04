'Dons deserve immense credit for landmark Ibrox win & recent resurgence'

Liam McLeod, BBC Sport Scotland

Aberdeen’s superb victory at Ibrox has got a bit lost in the national media due to the implications of defeat on the home side.

It was a third loss in seven Premiership games for Rangers and their manager paid the ultimate price. Cue front and back page headlines, phone-ins and former players having microphones thrust in front of them in the desperate search for answers.

The turmoil at Ibrox isn’t Barry Robson or Aberdeen’s problem however and the manager and his players deserve immense credit for their display in Glasgow and, indeed, their recent resurgence which has lifted them up the table and into the semi-finals of the League Cup. A good 10 days’ work indeed.

It was just the third time Aberdeen had won a league game at Ibrox since 1991 and while they had a storm to weather early on, they were the better side once that had passed. Solid enough at the back and with a threat at the other end of the park, it was the first time they’d scored three goals at Ibrox since a 3-3 draw in 1997 when Mike Newall, Billy Dodds and John Inglis netted.

It was the first time they’d scored three goals in a victory there since a 3-0 success in May 1989.

Next up is matchday two of the Conference League group when Aberdeen welcome in-form Finnish champions and league leaders HJK to sell-out Pittodrie.

From the trepidation of going to Eintracht Frankfurt a fortnight ago, the Dons players will be targeting a victory that would give them hope of qualifying from their section, something that may have seemed fanciful in the days before they headed to Germany off the back of three successive defeats.

This will be Pittodrie’s first European game in a tournament proper since a 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich in 2008 and a generation of the club’s supporters will be sampling it for the first time in what is a celebratory year for their legendary continental exploits. And they go into it off the back of one of their most impressive results in years.