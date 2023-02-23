Your Everton cult heroes

Last week we asked our fan community writer to pick a cult hero for your club and Tony Hibbert got the nod.

It sparked debate so we asked you for your choice. Here are some of your selections:

Eddie: For Everton's greatest player and the one loved by all the fans it must be Alan Ball, who loved the club and the fans never wanted him to leave. How we could do with Alan now and a few of those very important goals he scored.

Chris: Everton cult hero - most would say 'Big Dunc'. Got to be Tim Cahill for me. Cheap buy, gave everything for the club, played through injury, had passion and skill. Scored some crackers and never complained. Never had a bad word about the club. Got to be Tim for me.'

Josh: For me, Duncan Ferguson. Great striker who introduced Fergiemania' to Liverpool.

Steve: Howard Kendall - led us through three terms as a boss and the most successful period in our history.