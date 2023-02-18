Analysis: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Manchester City

Jess Anderson, BBC Sport

After being limited to 37% possession against Arsenal in midweek, the lowest percentage of any Guardiola team in the top flight, City returned to some semblance of normality with a dominant 84% in the opening period on Saturday.

Phil Foden was a nuisance throughout and City created chances in abundance, Jack Grealish and Rodri both went close before Bernardo Silva deservedly put the visitors ahead with a rocket from 20 yards.

Erling Haaland volleyed against the crossbar and ballooned the rebound over the top after Aymeric Laporte's header was brilliantly saved by Forest keeper Keylor Navas as City had countless opportunities to put the game to bed.

But for all their dominance, the Blues were made to rue their missed chances when Chris Wood netted an 84th minute equaliser, reducing them to last-ditch attempts as they scrambled for a late winner.

Kevin de Bruyne had seven attempts at goal but found his radar to be off target as City failed to capitalise on any momentum gathered from their victory over title rivals Arsenal on Wednesday.

They have now dropped 15 away points this season, compared to 11 in total last term, and this draw deals a blow to City's title hopes.