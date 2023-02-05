Dundee United head coach Liam Fox expressed sympathy for Peter Pawlett after the midfielder picked up what appears to be a serious hamstring injury on his first start for a year.

The 32-year-old was out with an Achilles injury from February until October last year and, after seven appearances from the bench in recent months, Pawlett was in the starting line-up for the first time this term when Jamie McGrath suffered an injury in the warm-up.

However, seven minutes into the second half he limped off.

"I am absolutely devastated for Pete," said Fox. "He has worked so hard to get back and he now faces a spell out again.

"It was his hamstring and there isn't much power or strength in it, which is always a concern. He was the best player on the park for the first period."

With Ian Harkes, McGrath and Pawlett injured, United will now weigh up whether to try to sign a free agent.

"I need to have a wee think," said Fox. "We might look at it, we might not. We will be low on bodies for a period but I believe in the group.

"We have had a tough week with three defeats, but I think we have seen an upturn in performances.

"I am now even more determined that we will get to where we need to."