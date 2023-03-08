Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

There is a sense momentum is building for Manchester City - a run of seven unbeaten, three wins on the spin and performances that are showing dominance.

Is this the best we've seen City this season?

"Definitely, even the two draws we had we dominated the game," said Phil Foden after the win over Bristol City.

"These past few games we've been putting the ball away."

Manuel Akanji was more reserved, but gave enough away: "Maybe. We're on a good run now. If we can build up the streak where we win game after game, we're in good shape."

Midfielder Bernardo Silva certainly agreed: "We're trying to get back to that momentum where the team feels good and is on a good run."

Former City midfielder Nigel Gleghorn was with me on BBC Radio Manchester on Saturday and he believes the players won't be looking at the table and Arsenal's results just yet.

However, he added: "City will keep putting the pressure on. If they [Arsenal] do get beaten, City are on their tails."

And Gleghorn pointed to the bonus of so many players aside from Erling Haaland getting on the scoresheet in recent weeks, like Julian Alvarez, Riyad Mahrez and Foden.

"Alvarez scores goals and is a different type of player to Haaland," he said.

"Then you've got Mahrez, who is different to Phil Foden, but he scores goals. It's a nice problem to have. They've got to score goals to get in the side."

All in all, it's adding up for City, but they've just got to avoid the little slip-ups they've had throughout this season. The odd draw or defeat could become increasingly costly as the season gets into its final straight.