Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport

Everton are in advanced talks to sign winger Jack Harrison from Championship side Leeds United on a season-long loan deal.

The Englishman, 26, is having a medical before the proposed move and would be Everton's fourth signing of the summer.

The Toffees and Leeds have also been in talks to sign Italy winger Wilfried Gnonto, but are yet to reach an agreement for the 19-year-old.

Everton also have an interest in signing Portuguese striker Beto, 25, from Serie A side Udinese, but talks are not yet at an advanced stage.