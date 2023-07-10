If Manchester United wrap up the signing of Inter keeper Andre Onana will be "transformative", according to ESPN chief sports writer Mark Ogden.

The Red Devils are confident of making the 27-year-old their second acquisition of the summer and Ogden told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast that Onana will represent a massive upgrade on the departing David de Gea.

"He is a transformative player who plays exactly the way Erik ten Hag wants to play," said Ogden. "He plays out for the back, is a good communicator and a strong character and presence.

"He won't be the same reflex goalkeeper that De Gea was but with Onana, United will be much quicker. They will start attacks 10 yards further up the pitch, which will make a massive difference.

"In my view, he will make them a much more complete team."

Ten Hag managed Onana for three seasons at Ajax, a familiarity that will help him acclimatise quickly to the Premier League, says Ofden.

"There is always a bedding-in process but that might be shortened by the face he knows the manager," Ogden added. "He trusts him completely.

"He's also played with Lisandro Martinez so will have an immediate understanding. That is massive for both goalkeeper and defender."

More on United from 17'10 on BBC Sounds