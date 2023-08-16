Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards says clubs should be trying to gazump Brighton's transfer model given its recent success, with interest in Argentina left-back Valentin Barco: "This guy is being viewed as one of the more exciting global football prospects, but not many will have seen him play. Brighton's recruitment model means you instantly have to give him credence.

"Everyone is bitter at Brighton buying cheap players and selling them for huge profits. They have done it better than anyone I can ever remember in the Premier League, yet still managed to progress as a club on the pitch.

"I wonder now whether the way to deal with Brighton's brilliance is to hijack these deals at source and try to gazump them as soon as rumours appear. After all, it will save them about £100m in two years' time!"