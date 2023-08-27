Burnley manager Vincent Kompany to BBC Match of the Day: "We played against a side with a lot of quality. In the key moments, they punished us. At 2-1, it looked like we would come back to 2-2. We created enough chances. The difference was in both boxes.

"We have the belief that our team is ready to rise to that level and embrace every challenge. You don't play against a good side, create as many chances as we did, and look at it negatively."

On having a young squad to work with: "Look at all of the sides that got promoted. The jump from the Championship to the Premier League is probably the biggest jump in world football. Every day I wake up with a smile on my face because I know we're getting better."

Kompany praised the Turf Moor crowd: "When Lyle [Foster] scored that goal, the lift it gave and the pressure it applied on the opponent, it was continuous. That is the place it [Turf Moor] has to become."