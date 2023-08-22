Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta to BBC Sport after the 1-0 win at Crystal Palace: "Great win. I'm so happy.

"Eddie was fantastic. We said to be on it and try to take advantage of every moment [with the quick free-kick that led to the penalty].

"To play 30 minutes away from home with 10 men is extremely difficult. The subs were magnificent, they knew what they had to do.

"In moments we had players out of position. Some players were suffering physically."

On the red card: "This is the standards. I don't know how long it was. [On being told it was 23 seconds]. It wasn't. I think it was eight seconds. We might have to play with a stop watch. It's OK, we won the game, I'm happy.

"Today we had a difficult one, we overcame it and it will make us better."

Speaking to Sky Sports, Arteta said: "I love to win like this, the way we played the first-half against a team which is so difficult in open play, but we dominated the game and we condeded nothing."

On Declan Rice he added: "He was fantastic today he dominated the game we asked him to do something new and he was fantastic."

